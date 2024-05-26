ADVERTISEMENT

Two youth, including a minor, arrested for attacking co-passenger onboard train

Published - May 26, 2024 09:29 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Police in Tiruppur on Sunday arrested two persons, including a 17-year-old boy, who had attacked a passenger on board the Alappuzha Express allegedly in an inebriated state early in the morning, at the Tiruppur station.

The video of the youth uttering filthy words and attacking the complainant, Manikandan, went viral on social media.

According to the complainant, the youth attacked him when he reprimanded them for causing nuisance to passengers from Erode where they had boarded the train.

Manikandan was travelling with his wife, sister and his 14-day-old new-born child in the train from Chennai to Coimbatore when the youth had used filthy words and beat him up before alighting at the Tiruppur station.

The Railway police have registered a case under IPC sections 294 (b) (using obscene words), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) read with 147 IPC

