Two youth arrested for attacking bus conductor in Tirupur

03 January 2022 19:31 IST

The Palladam police on Sunday arrested two youth on charges of attacking a conductor of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) mofussil bus.

According to the police, R. Selvakumar (22), S. Rathish (21) and Raghuneswaran (21) boarded the government bus to Malumichampatti in Coimbatore district at the Palladam Bus Terminus at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Among them, Selvakumar was allegedly inebriated. The three handed out ₹50 to the bus conductor C. Angamuthu (46) for the tickets. As the total ticket fare was ₹.21, the conductor asked for ₹. 1, which the three youths allegedly refused to give.

This led to a verbal altercation between them, the police said. As the bus approached Malumichampatti Road, the three youths allegedly attacked Mr. Angamuthu. This led to the rest of the passengers thrashing the three, during which Raghuneswaran was injured.

Based on the conductor's complaint, the Palladam police booked the three youths under sections 294(b) (Uttering obscenities), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506(1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. As Raghuneswaran was hospitalised due to his injuries, the police arrested Selvakumar and Rathish and remanded them in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the hospitalised youth also lodged a complaint alleging that Mr. Angamuthu attacked him, based on which the conductor was booked under IPC sections 294(b) (Uttering obscenities) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), the police said.