ADVERTISEMENT

Two-year term for burglars in Salem

Published - June 25, 2024 05:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two burglars involved in a chain-snatching case got two years of imprisonment on Monday.

M. Tamilselvi, a resident of Vellalapatti near Karuppur, was robbed of her five sovereign gold chain in August 2016. She was on her way from Nalukal Mandapam to Vellalapatti when two men arrived in a two-wheeler and snatched the chain from her. The Suramangalam police registered a case and arrested Somasundaram (32), a resident of Chettikadu near Kondalampatti and Lokesh (28), a resident of Periyaputhur and remanded them in prison. The case trial was held at the Salem Judicial Magistrate Court II and on Monday, the court found the duo guilty, sentenced them to two years in prison and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US