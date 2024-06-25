GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-year term for burglars in Salem

Published - June 25, 2024 05:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two burglars involved in a chain-snatching case got two years of imprisonment on Monday.

M. Tamilselvi, a resident of Vellalapatti near Karuppur, was robbed of her five sovereign gold chain in August 2016. She was on her way from Nalukal Mandapam to Vellalapatti when two men arrived in a two-wheeler and snatched the chain from her. The Suramangalam police registered a case and arrested Somasundaram (32), a resident of Chettikadu near Kondalampatti and Lokesh (28), a resident of Periyaputhur and remanded them in prison. The case trial was held at the Salem Judicial Magistrate Court II and on Monday, the court found the duo guilty, sentenced them to two years in prison and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each.

