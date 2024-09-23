ADVERTISEMENT

Two-year-old girl found abandoned on train in Coimbatore

Published - September 23, 2024 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A girl aged around two was found abandoned on a train in Coimbatore on September 21.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff noticed the girl sleeping inside an unreserved compartment of Dr MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Intercity Express (train no: 12679), which arrived at the station at 11.15 p.m. The train had arrived on the fourth platform.

Unable to trace the parents of the girl, the RPF staff alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP), Coimbatore.

The GRP staff, including women personnel, rescued the girl and produced her before the Child Welfare Committee. The child was shifted to a government-approved home for care.

Police sources said that parents or guardians of the girl, who allegedly abandoned her, could be traced by examining surveillance camera visuals from railway stations. Visuals from Coimbatore station would not help in identifying the parents as the girl had not come out of the train, they said.

The GRP Coimbatore have launched an investigation.

