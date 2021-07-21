Two-year-old girl drowns in lake

Salem

21 July 2021 00:30 IST

A two-year-old girl drowned in a lake near Kondalampatti here on Tuesday.

The girl, identified as Varsha of Varaipatti, was reportedly playing in front of her house and went missing.

The parents searched for the girl and suspected that she could have drowned in the Pottanathan lake near the residence. They informed the Kondalampatti police, who recovered the body. Police have registered a case.

Further inquiry is on.