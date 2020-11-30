Two-year-old boy found missing

A two-year-old boy, who was sleeping along the road near the bus stand at Gobichettipalayam, was found missing on Sunday night.
Over 20 members of Narikuravar community were staying at the overbridge across Keeripallam Canal near the bus stand. On Sunday,
Killi, son of Ammasai and Thilagavathi, along with other children were sleeping over the bridge and the couple left for an eatery.
When they returned, they found Killi missing. The couple along with others searched for the child, but could not find him. Suspecting that their son was kidnapped, the couple lodged a complaint with the Gobichettipalayam police.
The police are reviewing the footage from the surveillance cameras located in the area.
