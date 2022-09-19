Coimbatore

Two-year-old boy drowns in water tank in Uthangarai

A two-year-old boy drowned in a water tank at Singarapettai in Uthangarai on Monday.

According to police, the victim Sudarshan went to neighbour’s house to play with other children that had an open water tank.  As the boy did not return home, the family searched for the child and found him in the water tank. The boy was rushed to Uthangarai government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Amid commotion at the hospital, Singarapettai police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case.


