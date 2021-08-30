Two workers trapped at construction site rescued

Two workers at a construction site in Coonoor town, who got trapped when a portion of the surrounding slope collapsed on them, were rescued on Sunday.

The two migrant workers were identified as Rahul (28) and Rashid (29).

Local residents said that two earth movers were being used at the site, which they believe had caused the slope to weaken and had led to the incident. The two men were rushed to hospital. A case has also been registered by the police.

Local residents and activists questioned the rationale behind allowing heavy equipment to be used in a populated part of the town, who added that there was a lack of transparency on how permissions are granted for the use of excavators. “There should be clarity in how these permissions are granted. The district administration should specify the grounds under which heavy equipment can be used in construction sites,” said S. Manogaran, a Coonoor-based activist and president of the Coonoor Consumer Protection Association.

Officials from the district administration said that permission had been granted for the use of the earth mover by the authorities concerned after the owner of the land where the construction was happening had damaged a footpath that leads to the Coonoor GH. Permission for use of the excavators was granted after inspection by Assistant Director of the Department of Geology and Mining. Local residents said that the cave-in had weakened the areas surrounding the construction site, including the hospital premises.