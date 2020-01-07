Two workers murdered

Two persons from Bihar, who were working at air-jet looms at Kavindapadi near Gobichettipalayam, were found murdered on Sunday night. Ramesh (35) of P. Mettupalayam is running the unit in which Sukendra Kumar (28), Naveen Kumar (28) and Raveendra Kumar (20), all from Bihar, were working. They were staying on the unit premises.

On Monday, workers found the bodies of Sukendra Kumar and Naveen Kumar inside the unit and allerted the Kavindapadi police. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the three had consumed alcohol on Sunday night and a dispute broke between them. Raveendra Kumar assaulted the other two with an iron road and they died on the spot. The police picked up Raveendra Kumar for inquiries. The bodies were sent to the government hospital for post-mortem.