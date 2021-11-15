Two women test positive for A(H1N1) in Coimbatore

Two women have tested positive for A (H1N1) influenza in Coimbatore district.

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna said that the women were undergoing treatment for the disease in a private hospital at Peelamedu.

The patients, aged 63 and 68, hail from Coimbatore Corporation limits.

The health wing of the civic body has started control measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

A. Nirmala, Dean of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, said that the tertiary care centre did not receive any case of A(H1N1) influenza in the recent past.

She said that the administration was vigilant after hearing reports of the two cases in the city.