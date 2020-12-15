Two women robbed of gold chains in Coimbatore

Two-wheeler-borne miscreants snatched the chains of two women in Coimbatore city and rural on Monday.
In the first incident, an unknown man snatched a five-sovereign chain from K. Rukumani (80) of Anna Street at Karamadai, when she was standing outside her house in the afternoon. The man approached the woman on the pretext of searching a house for rent, said the Karamadai police who have started investigation.
In the second incident, a five-sovereign chain of S. Rithika (42) of Muthu Nagar at Eachanari was snatched by an unknown man when she was standing in a bus shelter on Monday. As per her complaint, the man came from behind and snatched her chain. He escaped on a two-wheeler kept standby by his accomplice, the complaint said. The Podanur police are investigating.
Man held for cheating
The Tiruppur City Police on Monday arrested a man on charges of cheating nearly ₹ 23 lakh by claiming to be the owner of a car agency.
In a release, the police said R. Gokulakrishnan (32), who earlier worked as a manager in a private bank, took ₹ 22,94,500 from K. Suryaprakash claiming that he would share the profits of his car agency and had allegedly absconded.
Based on Mr. Suryaprakash’s petition, the police registered a case. Gokulakrishnan was arrested by a special team at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district on Monday and was remanded in judicial custody, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath