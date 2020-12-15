Two women robbed of gold chains in Coimbatore

Two-wheeler-borne miscreants snatched the chains of two women in Coimbatore city and rural on Monday.

In the first incident, an unknown man snatched a five-sovereign chain from K. Rukumani (80) of Anna Street at Karamadai, when she was standing outside her house in the afternoon. The man approached the woman on the pretext of searching a house for rent, said the Karamadai police who have started investigation.

In the second incident, a five-sovereign chain of S. Rithika (42) of Muthu Nagar at Eachanari was snatched by an unknown man when she was standing in a bus shelter on Monday. As per her complaint, the man came from behind and snatched her chain. He escaped on a two-wheeler kept standby by his accomplice, the complaint said. The Podanur police are investigating.

Man held for cheating

The Tiruppur City Police on Monday arrested a man on charges of cheating nearly ₹ 23 lakh by claiming to be the owner of a car agency.

In a release, the police said R. Gokulakrishnan (32), who earlier worked as a manager in a private bank, took ₹ 22,94,500 from K. Suryaprakash claiming that he would share the profits of his car agency and had allegedly absconded.

Based on Mr. Suryaprakash’s petition, the police registered a case. Gokulakrishnan was arrested by a special team at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district on Monday and was remanded in judicial custody, the release said.