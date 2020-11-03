Coimbatore

Two women killed in accident near Mettupalayam

Two women workers from Jharkhand were killed in an accident near Mettupalayam on Monday.

The police said that Lakshmi Roy Mohato (21) and Sonali Munda (21) from Jharkhand were killed after they were ran over by a mini truck.

The women had been working in a fabric company at Thoppampatti, near Thudiyalur. The accident took place when they were returning to their workplace after visiting Coimbatore Collectorate where they had gone to enquire about Aadhaar card.

The vehicle hit the two-wheeler on which the women were travelling and ran over them near the Government ITI. They died on the spot, said the police.

