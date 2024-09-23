ADVERTISEMENT

Two women killed in accident in Salem

Published - September 23, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two women from Chennai were killed in a road accident in Salem on Monday.

N. Geetha Kela (55), a resident of Sowcarpet in Chennai, travelling from Kozhikode in Kerala along with her relatives Mani Kela (40), Lakshmidevi Rati (47), Amirth Lal, and Anilkumar Kela, in a car on Sunday. Krishnan Kela (20) was at the wheel. They had reached Ariyanoor in Salem district in the wee hours of Monday, when the front tyre of the car burst, causing the driver to lose control, and overturned. All six were admitted to Salem Government Hospital where Geetha Kela and Lakshmidevi Rati succumbed to their injuries. The four others are being treated at the hospital. Kondalampatti police have registered a case and are investigating.

Related Topics

Salem

