GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two women killed in accident in Salem

Published - September 23, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two women from Chennai were killed in a road accident in Salem on Monday.

N. Geetha Kela (55), a resident of Sowcarpet in Chennai, travelling from Kozhikode in Kerala along with her relatives Mani Kela (40), Lakshmidevi Rati (47), Amirth Lal, and Anilkumar Kela, in a car on Sunday. Krishnan Kela (20) was at the wheel. They had reached Ariyanoor in Salem district in the wee hours of Monday, when the front tyre of the car burst, causing the driver to lose control, and overturned. All six were admitted to Salem Government Hospital where Geetha Kela and Lakshmidevi Rati succumbed to their injuries. The four others are being treated at the hospital. Kondalampatti police have registered a case and are investigating.

Published - September 23, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.