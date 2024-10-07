Two women killed in accident in Erode

Two women were killed on the spot after the car they were travelling in rammed an electric pole at Villarasampatti in the city on Monday.

Police said Muzbur of Erode conducted a dance and modelling programme in Chithode on Sunday night in which Soundarya, 26, from Anthiyur, and Rizwana, 23, from Coimbatore, took part. After the programme, they stayed at the house of Kalaiselvan, a friend of the organiser.

At 4 a.m., the car, driven by Kalaiselvan, with the two women, was proceeding to Coimbatore when the incident took place. While nearing Villarasampatti Four Road, the car hit a pole and fell along the road. The car was extensively damaged and both women suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Kalaiselvan also suffered injuries.

Erode North police rescued Kaliselvan and admitted him to a private hospital. The two bodies were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital. Preliminary inquiries pointed out that the car was overspeeding and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

