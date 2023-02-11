ADVERTISEMENT

Two women drown in River Bhavani near Coimbatore, one missing

February 11, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two women drowned in River Bhavani near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Saturday while another woman was washed away. The police said that two women, namely Jamuna (40) and Bakiya (50), drowned in the river. Another woman, Sakunthala, was missing.

The incident happened near Vachinapalayam pump house around 5 p.m.

According to the police, five persons, namely Jamuna, Sakunthala, Balakrishnan, Bakiya and Kasthuri, went to the river to take bath. They ventured into a deep portion of the river and the women started sinking.

While Balakrishnan managed to pull Bakiya and Kasthuri to the shore, Jamuna and Shakunthala drowned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bakiya and Kasthuri were taken to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, where doctors declared the former dead.

Police said, Jamuna’s body was recovered from the river and search to trace Sakunthala was on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US