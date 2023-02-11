HamberMenu
Two women drown in River Bhavani near Coimbatore, one missing

February 11, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two women drowned in River Bhavani near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Saturday while another woman was washed away. The police said that two women, namely Jamuna (40) and Bakiya (50), drowned in the river. Another woman, Sakunthala, was missing.

The incident happened near Vachinapalayam pump house around 5 p.m.

According to the police, five persons, namely Jamuna, Sakunthala, Balakrishnan, Bakiya and Kasthuri, went to the river to take bath. They ventured into a deep portion of the river and the women started sinking.

While Balakrishnan managed to pull Bakiya and Kasthuri to the shore, Jamuna and Shakunthala drowned.

Bakiya and Kasthuri were taken to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, where doctors declared the former dead.

Police said, Jamuna’s body was recovered from the river and search to trace Sakunthala was on.

