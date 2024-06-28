Two women die after being hit by train in Salem

Two elderly women were killed after a train hit them.

The victims were identified as M. Kunniammal, alias Baby (75), and her relative P. Dhanalakshmi (75), residents of Bharathi Nagar near Thathampatti. The duo had hearing impairment.

On Thursday evening at 7 p.m., the duo headed to their relative’s house in the same locality. They were walking on the railway track when the Salem-Vriddhachalam passenger train hit them. In the accident, the duo sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The train loco pilot informed about the incident to the Salem Railway Police. The police rushed to the spot, found Dhanalakshmi’s body and sent it to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. Due to poor lighting, the police were unable to find the other body and on Friday morning, they found Kunniammal’s body and sent it for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.