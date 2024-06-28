GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two women die after being hit by train in Salem

Published - June 28, 2024 06:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two elderly women were killed after a train hit them.

The victims were identified as M. Kunniammal, alias Baby (75), and her relative P. Dhanalakshmi (75), residents of Bharathi Nagar near Thathampatti. The duo had hearing impairment.

On Thursday evening at 7 p.m., the duo headed to their relative’s house in the same locality. They were walking on the railway track when the Salem-Vriddhachalam passenger train hit them. In the accident, the duo sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The train loco pilot informed about the incident to the Salem Railway Police. The police rushed to the spot, found Dhanalakshmi’s body and sent it to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. Due to poor lighting, the police were unable to find the other body and on Friday morning, they found Kunniammal’s body and sent it for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.