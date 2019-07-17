Two women arrested

The Peelamedu police on Tuesday arrested two women who had been involved in lifting money, jewellery and other valuables from passengers on moving buses.

The arrested have been identified as Alamelu (45) and Ambika (27), both from Samayapuram in Tiruchi.

The women landed in police custody after a third year law student from Chinniyampalayam found them in suspicious circumstances on a bus on Tuesday.

The student had lost her 2.5-sovereign chain during a similar journey on the same bus a few days ago.

On Tuesday morning, she recognised the faces of Alamelu and Ambika who were standing close to her in the bus on the day when her chain went missing. Hence, she raised an alarm.

The two women were handed over to police at the outpost at Chinniyampalayam and later brought to the Peelamedu station.

During interrogation, they confessed to have stolen the chain of the law student and lifted ₹ 7,000 from the bag of another passenger.