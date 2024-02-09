ADVERTISEMENT

Two women arrested for serving tea in coconut shells to Dalit workers in Harur

February 09, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 The police have arrested a woman and her daughter-in-law for serving tea in coconut shells to Scheduled Caste women working as farm hands in a Harur village in Dharmapuri district.

The police action came after a video shot at a distance showed some farm workers being served tea in coconut shells by a woman owing the land.  According to sources, the video was shot by a passerby, who later recorded the testimony of the women. One of the women said, she was shocked this practice of serving tea in a glass to non-Dalits and in coconut shells (or separate container) to Dalits even now.

The Hindu contacted a senior police official on the veracity of the video. The police officer confirmed that the two women were arrested under the Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

