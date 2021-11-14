Two-wheeler thief nabbed after chase

Coimbatore

14 November 2021 23:37 IST

Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan and the station driver Sivakumar nabbed a man involved in two-wheeler thefts, after chasing him on foot for nearly 1 km early on Sunday.

M.S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range), lauded the inspector and the policeman for quickly reacting to the situation and nabbing the thief.

According to the police, two policemen namely Jaihind and Mariappan asked the whereabouts of the two men whom they found in suspicious circumstances during a patrol at Sulur Pirivu around 2 a.m. The men, both wearing turban, ran away abandoning the two-wheeler they were holding. The policemen immediately alerted inspector Mr. Mathaiyan who was on another patrol nearby.

Mr. Mathaiyan and Mr. Sivakumar spotted two men wearing turban coming on a two-wheeler at Muthalipalayam Pirivu. The duo left the two-wheeler and ran away as the police vehicle intercepted them. The inspector and the driver chased the duo and nabbed one of them – P. Hariharasudan (23), a native of Thangappa Nagar in Ramanathapuram district. His accomplice S. Shankaralingam (21) of Pappanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore was arrested later.

It was found that the duo stole a second motorcycle after running away from the policemen at Sulur Pirivu. The police recovered stolen motorcycles from them. The chase of the inspector and the driver was captured by many surveillance cameras of shops at Muthalipalayam Pirivu and the visuals went viral on social media.

Protest against attack on Tasmac sales man

Many Tasmac outlets in Coimbatore district remained closed for nearly an hour on Sunday after employees staged a protest in connection with the attack on a Tasmac salesman at Idikarai in the early hours of the day.

The police said that three men assaulted V. Chidambaram (44), a native of Pudukkottai and a resident of Kasthuribai Street at Ganapathy, early on Sunday morning when he was returning from the Tasmac outlet (No:1621) at Idikarai. They robbed him of a bag containing cash and his mobile phone after attacking him with a knife.

The attack took place in the limits of the Saravanampatti police station and Mr. Chidambaram was found injured in the limits of the Periyanaickenpalayam police station as he had walked for nearly 1 km after the attack.

Though this initially led to a jurisdictional dispute between the two stations, the Saravanampatti police registered a case under section 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said that Mr. Chidambaram, who was admitted to a private hospital was stable as of Sunday evening.