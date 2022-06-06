Two-wheeler riders fined for not wearing helmet in Salem

A short film explaining the importance of wearing helmet was telecast to the public in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda along with police personnel conducted surprise vehicle checks at two spots on Monday.

More than 30 people were caught and imposed fine for not wearing helmet at Kondalampatti and in Five Roads.

Mr. Hoda explained about the importance of wearing helmets to them and a short film was screened for them.