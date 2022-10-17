Two-wheeler rally taken out to mark World Trauma Day in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
October 17, 2022 18:42 IST

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy flagging off the World Trauma Day rally in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 A two-wheeler rally was taken out by the district administration on Monday to mark the World Trauma Day.

It was organised in association with the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital. The rally was taken out highlighting the message of trauma prevention and use of helmets.

The aim is to ensure “accident-free Krishnagiri”. Trauma Day is observed every year on October 17 to create awareness on road safety to prevent accidents leading to death and disability.

The State government observes October 17 to 21 as Disaster Prevention Week and various events are planned to prevent casualties resulting from road accidents.

The event culminated in administering of pledge by the Collector to doctors and paramedics urging the medical fraternity as first respondents to provide adequate care and protection to the injured.

District Revenue Officer S. Rajeshwari and Dean of Government Medical College Hospital Thiruvasagamani were among those present.

