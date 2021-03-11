Two-wheeler rally highlights importance of kidneys

To create awareness among the people on the importance of kidney and to reduce the impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems, a motorcycle rally was taken out here on Thursday.

Organised jointly by Abirami Kidney Care Dr. Thangavelu Hospital and Erode and Karur branches of Indian Medical Association, the motorcycle rally began at Karur and reached Erode. Participants encouraged people to adopt healthy lifestyle so that kidney diseases can be prevented or kept under control. They also said that regular screening for kidney diseases is needed and stressed on healthy food habits and regular exercise.

Later at a function held at the hospital, K. Thangavelu, Chairman of the hospital and consultant physician and Diabetologist, C.N. Raja, national vice-president, IMA Headquarters, S.T. Prasad, president, Erode IMA, and K. Sudhakar, Managing Director, Sudha Hospital, spoke on the importance of kidneys and the steps that need to be taken to protect it.

T. Saravanan, Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, explained that 40 persons out of 100 are suffering from kidney diseases and persons with blood pressure and diabetic are more prone to such diseases. Hence, he requested them to undergo check up once in a year and undergo treatment for prompt functioning of the kidneys.