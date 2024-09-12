GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-wheeler parking lot at Palladam idle for past five months

Updated - September 12, 2024 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The two-wheeler parking lot at Palladam bus stand has remained unused for the past five months due to a lack of interest from contractors in participating in the auction process.

The parking lot was built on a 15-cent plot where a building once stood, at a cost of ₹53 lakh. Social activist R. Annadurai, in a petition to Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj, sought action over the issue and called for the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to book those responsible for the idle state of the facility.

Annadurai highlighted that the parking lot, built with public funds, remains non-operational, causing significant inconvenience to the public, who struggle to find space to park their two-wheelers.

When contacted, sources within Palladam Municipality explained that the government had set an expected lease amount of ₹22 lakh per annum, which contractors found too high.

The Municipality has now opted for an e-auction, and officials expect the parking lot to become functional within the next few months.

Published - September 12, 2024 05:56 pm IST

