Two-wheeler awareness rally on road safety held

Women police personnel taking out an awareness rally in Salem on Thursday.

SALEM

21 January 2021 23:27 IST

An awareness rally on woman safety and helmet rule adherence was held here on Thursday.

In Salem, the City Police in coordination with Sparkling Starz organisation organised the two-wheeler awareness rally for woman safety and helmet awareness.

City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar flagged off the rally at Ammapet. About 100 women police personnel and college-going girl students took part in the rally.

Mr. Kumar advised the riders to strictly adhere to traffic regulations to make the roads safer. He also advised the participants to spread the message to other motorists. Mr. Kumar said that fatalities due to road accidents is one of the highest in the country.

In Namakkal, District Collector K. Megraj flagged off the rally at Namakkal North Government Higher Secondary school. Senior officials took part in the event.