Two weighbridges become operational at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode

As per the Madras High Court’s order, two weighbridges installed at Karapallam and near the Bannari check posts on the Coimbatore – Bengaluru National Highway became operational and vehicles weighing 16.20 tonnes are restricted to use the Dhimbam Ghat Road that pass through Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

The court in its order dated April 6, 2022, banned movement of vehicles on the ghat road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Vehicles with 12 wheels and the ones weighing over 16.20 tonnes were completely prohibited from using the stretch round the clock. Also, the height of the vehicle should be 3.80 metre.

In 2019, height-restriction bars were installed at the two check posts and weighbridges were set up at Karapallam in Hasanur Forest Division and at Vadavalli in Sathyamangalam Forest Division. However the weighbridges were not utilised and overloaded trucks continued to use the ghat road.

Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of STR, S. Ramasubramanian told The Hindu that as per the court’s order, vehicles with six, eight and 10 wheels were weighed at the weighbridges and those over 16.20 tonnes were not allowed to use the stretch, he said.

Officials said that breakdown of 12-wheel trucks carrying granite and industrial equipment on the ghat road caused frequent congestion resulting in halting of vehicle movement between the two States earlier. “Since those vehicle movements were completely restricted on the ghat road now, vegetable and container-laden trucks are subject to checks”, they added.