Two watch towers erected in Erode to monitor crowd

To monitor the movement of people on the night of December 31, the district police have erected watch towers at Panneerselvam Park and Manikoondu.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, the government banned New Year celebrations in 2021. At present, the Omicron variant is spreading and the government is yet to announce whether celebrations are permitted to welcome the New Year. Usually, people gather in large numbers in front of the C.S.I Brough Memorial Church at the Panneerselvam Park Junction to welcome the New Year.

As a measure to monitor the crowd, the police erected the watch towers at the busy junctions in the city. A senior official said they were yet to receive a direction from the government over the New Year celebrations and hence, as a precautionary measure, they had erected the towers and policemen would monitor the crowd to prevent any untoward incidents.