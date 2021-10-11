Two UP natives held with cannabis chocolate near Tiruppur

Coimbatore

11 October 2021 00:25 IST

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested two Uttar Pradesh natives on charges of selling cannabis infused chocolates.

The police said that the arrested were J. Kyamuddin (30) and Rilokee Sonkar (27).

According to the police, Kyamuddin worked in an apparel factory at Perumanallur. Sonkar had been running a beeda stall near New Tiruppur bus stand.

A shadow team of the police had been observing the activities of the accused.

Tiruppur Rural Superintendent of Police Shashank Sai said that the contraband was made in Uttar Pradesh.

“The chocolate type snack is made using cannabis extract. It is manufactured and sold illegally. We have lifted samples of the product for examination in a government laboratory,” he said.

Mr. Sai said that the arrest of the accused involved in selling snacks containing cannabis was significant as in-person classes for students of classes 1 to 8 are scheduled to start from November 1.

He added that it was the first case of seizing such a contraband from Tiruppur rural after he assumed charge as the SP.