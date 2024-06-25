ADVERTISEMENT

Two truck drivers killed in accident in Namakkal

Updated - June 25, 2024 02:25 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 01:45 pm IST - Namakkal

Police said one of the trucks burst a tyre, leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle and colliding with another truck

The Hindu Bureau

The police retrieved the bodies and then cleared the mangled remains of the trucks off the road | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two truck drivers were killed in an accident in Namakkal district on Monday (June 24, 2024) evening.

According to police Vino (42), a resident of Idduki district in Kerala, was a truck driver. On Monday evening, he headed to Coimbatore from Salem in a container truck. When he reached Teachers Colony on the Komarapalayam bypass around 8 p.m., the front tyre of the truck burst, and he lost control of the vehicle. The truck went over the center median, entered the opposite lane of the road and collided with another truck loaded with chickens. The other truck driver was identified as Azharuddin (40), a native of West Bengal.

In the accident, both truck drivers sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The Komarapalayam police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies from the vehicles and sent them to the Komarapalayam Government Hospital for postmortems.

The police have registered a case and are investigating further.

Due to the accident, traffic was hit on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway for over two hours and the police, using JCB vehicles, removed the mangled remains of the trucks and cleared traffic.

