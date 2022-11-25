Two tribal students in Erode clear TNPSC Group II preliminary examination

November 25, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates at the Tribal Employment Outreach Centre at Talavadi in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The efforts put in by the district administration to uplift the lives of tribal youths have started showing results as two youths who trained at the Tribal Employment Outreach Centre (ToRCH) in Talavadi hills have cleared TNPSC Group II preliminary examinations.

Lack of coaching, poor access to study materials and the location of employment centre in the city stopped many educated tribal youths in hill areas such as Talavadi, Kadambur and Bargur in the district from realising their dreams.

Last year, District Collector H. Krishnanunni initiated a project to train youths for various competitive examinations free of cost and created the required infrastructure with computer, internet facilities and library.

Through the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, a training centre was established in Talavadi on July 24, 2021. A few staff from the study circle, who are UPSC aspirants, conducted classes for the 30-odd students. As a result, two aspirants, S. Pavithra and M. Krishnan, have cleared their preliminary examinations. They are now preparing for the main examination.

Officials said that at present 18 youths are studying in the centre at Talavadi, where classes are conducted from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Ten students are studying in Bargur, and classes are conducted during weekends. While the centre at Kadambur is not functional, there are plans to start a centre at Gundri, they said.

