Two transwomen get life imprisonment in Salem

February 22, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two transwomen were sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy on Thursday.

Gayathiri and Mullai, residents of Kallukadai, befriended a 16-year-old working at a hotel they frequented in Edaganasalai, Salem. On July 14, 2022, the two lured the boy into their house and sexually assaulted him. The boy later revealed the incident to his parents, who lodged a complaint with Magudanchavadi police.

The two were arrested, and the case was held for trial at the Special Court for trial of POCSO Act cases. On Thursday, the court, finding Gayathiri and Mullai guilty, awarded them life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on them.

