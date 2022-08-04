Coimbatore

Two trains between Tirunelveli, Mettupalayam to stop at Podanur Jn

Tirunelveli – Mettupalayam Weekly Special Train (06030) and Mettupalayam – Tirunelveli Weekly Special Train (06029) have been provided a stoppage at Podanur Junction railway station from August 5, according to the Salem Division of the Southern Railway.


