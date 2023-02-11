Two trains between Chennai, Coimbatore partially cancelled

Due to engineering maintenance works on Walajah Road railway station between Arakkonam – Katpadi stations, the Coimbatore Junction – MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Junction trains will be partially cancelled on February 14, the Salem Division of the Southern Railway said in a release.
Coimbatore Jn – MGR Chennai Central Intercity Express (12680), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 6.15 a.m., will be partially cancelled between Katpadi – MGR Chennai Central on Tuesday. The train will run from Coimbatore Jn to Katpadi only and not run from Katpadi to MGR Chennai Central. Similarly, MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Jn Intercity Express (12679), scheduled to leave MGR Chennai Central at 2.30 p.m., will be partially cancelled to leave from Katpadi and not MGR Chennai Central, the release read.
ADVERTISEMENT