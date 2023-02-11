Two trains between Chennai, Coimbatore partially cancelled

February 11, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

Due to engineering maintenance works on Walajah Road railway station between Arakkonam – Katpadi stations, the Coimbatore Junction – MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Junction trains will be partially cancelled on February 14, the Salem Division of the Southern Railway said in a release.

Coimbatore Jn – MGR Chennai Central Intercity Express (12680), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 6.15 a.m., will be partially cancelled between Katpadi – MGR Chennai Central on Tuesday. The train will run from Coimbatore Jn to Katpadi only and not run from Katpadi to MGR Chennai Central. Similarly, MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Jn Intercity Express (12679), scheduled to leave MGR Chennai Central at 2.30 p.m., will be partially cancelled to leave from Katpadi and not MGR Chennai Central, the release read.