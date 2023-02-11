HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two trains between Chennai, Coimbatore partially cancelled

February 11, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Due to engineering maintenance works on Walajah Road railway station between Arakkonam – Katpadi stations, the Coimbatore Junction – MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Junction trains will be partially cancelled on February 14, the Salem Division of the Southern Railway said in a release.

Coimbatore Jn – MGR Chennai Central Intercity Express (12680), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 6.15 a.m., will be partially cancelled between Katpadi – MGR Chennai Central on Tuesday. The train will run from Coimbatore Jn to Katpadi only and not run from Katpadi to MGR Chennai Central. Similarly, MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Jn Intercity Express (12679), scheduled to leave MGR Chennai Central at 2.30 p.m., will be partially cancelled to leave from Katpadi and not MGR Chennai Central, the release read.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / railway

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.