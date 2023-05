May 10, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

In view of engineering works at a level crossing between Karur and Velliyanai railway stations, two train services will be regulated on May 11.

A release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No.16322 Coimbatore Junction – Nagercoil Junction daily train will be regulated for 20 minutes at a convenient location while Train No.16846 Tirunelveli – Erode daily train will be regulated for 10 minutes at a convenient location.