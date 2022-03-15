Two train services to be delayed
In view of engineering works on a railway bridge between Ingur and Vijayamangalam railway stations on the Erode – Tiruppur stretch, two train services will be regulated/delayed on March 18.
A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No.16843 Tiruchirappalli Junction – Palakkad Town Daily Express would be regulated en route for 1.30 hours and hence would be delayed. Likewise, Train No.16321 Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction Daily Express (day time) would be regulated en route for one hour and hence would be delayed, the release added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.