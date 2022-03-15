Two train services to be delayed

In view of engineering works on a railway bridge between Ingur and Vijayamangalam railway stations on the Erode – Tiruppur stretch, two train services will be regulated/delayed on March 18.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No.16843 Tiruchirappalli Junction – Palakkad Town Daily Express would be regulated en route for 1.30 hours and hence would be delayed. Likewise, Train No.16321 Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction Daily Express (day time) would be regulated en route for one hour and hence would be delayed, the release added.