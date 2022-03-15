Coimbatore

Two train services to be delayed

In view of engineering works on a railway bridge between Ingur and Vijayamangalam railway stations on the Erode – Tiruppur stretch, two train services will be regulated/delayed on March 18.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No.16843 Tiruchirappalli Junction – Palakkad Town Daily Express would be regulated en route for 1.30 hours and hence would be delayed. Likewise, Train No.16321 Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction Daily Express (day time) would be regulated en route for one hour and hence would be delayed, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2022 5:14:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-train-services-to-be-delayed/article65227302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY