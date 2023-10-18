ADVERTISEMENT

Two train services cancelled after landslip on Nilgiri Mountain Railway line

October 18, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The landslip occurred on Wednesday (October 18, 2023) morning, leading to an obstruction on the line; Train Nos. 06136 and 06142 have been cancelled

The Hindu Bureau

The landslip led to rocks and mud falling on the railway track of the NMR line, creating an obstruction | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A landslip that occurred between the Kallar and Hillgrove railway stations on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line on Wednesday (October 18, 2023) morning, resulted in an obstruction on the line, and the cancellation of two train services.

Train No. 06136 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam that left Mettupalayam at 7.10 a.m. with 188 passengers was halted at the Kallar railway station. As the restoration work will take a considerable amount of time, the train service was cancelled, and the train was brought back to the Mettupalayam railway station.

As an alternative measure, bus transportation was arranged for passengers who wished to continue their journey. A total of 53 passengers were taken by bus from Mettupalayam to Coonoor. Other passengers were given a full refund of their ticket fare.

The other service that has been cancelled is Train No.06142 Udagamandalam – Coonoor , scheduled to leave Udagamandalam at 12.15 p.m.

