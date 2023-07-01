ADVERTISEMENT

Two train services between Erode and Jolarpettai cancelled on July 3

July 01, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - ERODE

A press release from Southern Railway said the trains have been cancelled in view of track-cleaning work on that day

The Hindu Bureau

Since cleaning of the railway tracks on the Tirupattur – Jolarpettai stretch by ballast cleaning machines is scheduled to be carried out on July 3, two train services between Erode and Jolarpettai stand cancelled on that day.

A press release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.06412 Erode – Jolarpettai, scheduled to leave Erode at 6.25 a.m. and reach Jolarpettai at 12.10 p.m. will be fully cancelled. Likewise, Train No.06411 Jolarpettai – Erode, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. and reach Erode at 7.45 p.m., will be fully cancelled on July 3.

 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US