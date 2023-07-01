HamberMenu
Two train services between Erode and Jolarpettai cancelled on July 3

A press release from Southern Railway said the trains have been cancelled in view of track-cleaning work on that day

July 01, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Since cleaning of the railway tracks on the Tirupattur – Jolarpettai stretch by ballast cleaning machines is scheduled to be carried out on July 3, two train services between Erode and Jolarpettai stand cancelled on that day.

A press release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.06412 Erode – Jolarpettai, scheduled to leave Erode at 6.25 a.m. and reach Jolarpettai at 12.10 p.m. will be fully cancelled. Likewise, Train No.06411 Jolarpettai – Erode, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. and reach Erode at 7.45 p.m., will be fully cancelled on July 3.

 

