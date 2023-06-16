HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two train services between Erode and Jolarpettai cancelled for track works

June 16, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 To facilitate track renewal works at Jolarpettai railway station, a pair of train services will be cancelled as detailed below.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that no. 06412 Erode - Jolarpettai train, scheduled to leave Erode at 6.25 a.m. and reach Jolarpettai at 12.10 p.m. will be fully cancelled on June 18, 20, 22, 24, 26 and 28.

Likewise, no. 06411 Jolarpettai – Erode train, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. and reach Erode at 7.45 p.m., will be fully cancelled on the same dates, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.