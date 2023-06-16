Two train services between Erode and Jolarpettai cancelled for track works

June 16, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - ERODE

To facilitate track renewal works at Jolarpettai railway station, a pair of train services will be cancelled as detailed below.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that no. 06412 Erode - Jolarpettai train, scheduled to leave Erode at 6.25 a.m. and reach Jolarpettai at 12.10 p.m. will be fully cancelled on June 18, 20, 22, 24, 26 and 28.

Likewise, no. 06411 Jolarpettai – Erode train, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. and reach Erode at 7.45 p.m., will be fully cancelled on the same dates, the release added.