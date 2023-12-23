ADVERTISEMENT

Two toddlers drown in separate incidents in Tiruppur

December 23, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUPPUR In separate incidents, two toddlers of migrant families drowned in Tiruppur district.

A one-year-old girl child of Anulla Sardar belonging to Parganas district in West Bengal reportedly drowned in a bucket of water. The parents, who were staying in a coconut processing unit at Meekashivalasu had reportedly found the baby in a motionless state in a bucket after a search after it had gone missing. The baby was pronounced dead at the Kangeyam Government Hospital. The Kangeyam police registered a case.

In another incident, a two-year-old girl child of Dileepkumar, a migrant worker belonging to Bihar who was employed in a private unit at Sambanthampalayam, reportedly drowned in a water tub.

The Uthiyur police registered a case.

