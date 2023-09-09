Two tigresses found dead in the Nilgiris

September 09, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Two tigresses were found dead in close proximity to each other in a water body in Nehru Nagar at Emerald in Kundha on Saturday (September 9).

S. Gowtham, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris Division), said the Forest Department was informed about the carcasses and that a team of forest staff had secured the location. “Our investigations into the deaths of the two tigresses have already begun, though the postmortem would only be conducted on Sunday,” said Mr. Gowtham.

Forest officials stated that there were no injuries on the carcasses indicating that they could have died under suspicious circumstances. The District Forest Officer said the cause of death could be established only after the postmortem examination.

In the last one month, six tigers have died across the Nilgiris, including three in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, one in Naduvattam in the Nilgiris and the two in Emerald. The cause of death of at least two of the tigers in Mudumalai and Naduvattam was said to be due to in-fighting, while the deaths of two tiger cubs was attributed to the mother abandoning the cubs.