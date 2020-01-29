Two-tier flyover work nearing completion in Salem

The two-tier flyover work, which is progressing at a steady pace, is expected to be completed by February-end.

According to officials, the 7.8-km flyover, perhaps the longest in the State connecting important junctions within Salem city, is expected to ease traffic within the city. Administrative sanction for the project was granted in 2015 and the project is being implemented at an outlay of ₹ 441 crore.

The foundation for the project was laid in 2016. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the first level of the flyover connecting AVR roundabout and Hasthampatti junction in June last year. The flyover helps tourists reach Yercaud Road directly from the Kochi-Bengaluru Highway. However, in the return direction, it connects motorists only till Alagapuram junction.

The construction of the 5.3-km second stretch connecting Kuranguchavadi on Omalur Main Road and Anna Park is happening at a steady pace. The second stretch would connect New bus stand and four roads junction.

According to officials, the flyover is constructed using segmental deck technology.