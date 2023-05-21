Two-tier bus stand work in Salem nearing completion, Chief Minister likely to inaugurate it in June

May 21, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Salem

A two-tier bus stand, which is being constructed at a cost of ₹92.13 crore, is nearing completion here. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to inaugurate it in June.

Under the Smart City Mission, 67 projects have been completed in Salem city at a cost of ₹428.52 crore, and 24 projects are under implementation at a cost of ₹544.42 crore.

Under the Mission, the Salem Old Bus Stand was demolished in 2019 and re-construction works commenced for a two-tier bus stand. However, due to COVID-19, works were delayed in 2020 and resumed by the end of 2021 in full swing. During his visit to Salem district in February this year, Mr. Stalin inspected the works. After that, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and District Collector S. Karmegam inspected the works.

Ammapet zonal officials said that now the two-tier bus stand construction works are nearing completion and 92% of the works are over.

A bridge connecting the Old Bus Stand and Tiruvalluvar statue is also nearing completion. The bridge work includes providing lights and painting on both sides of the flyover. The bus stand will be able to accommodate 52 buses.

On the ground floor of the bus stand, there will be 54 shops. On the first floor, there will be 29 shops and 47 shops on the second floor. WiFi facility and an air conditioned waiting hall will also be available for passengers, officials added.

A senior official attached to the Engineering Department in the Salem Corporation said the Chief Minister is expected to open the bus stand in June when he is likely to visit the district to release water from Mettur dam for irrigation in delta areas.