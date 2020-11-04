Two textile processing units closed permanently

Two textile processing units functioning in the corporation limits were sealed and closed permanently after various violations were found here on Wednesday.
A dyeing unit was functioning at Vairapalayam and power supply was disconnected earlier for various violations. However, officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board found the unit to be functioning during night hours by drawing power from another source which was confirmed during their inspection. Officials submitted a report to Collector C. Kathiravan, who ordered the unit to be closed permanently.
Likewise, solid waste from a textile processing unit functioning at Panankadu in Villarasampatti area, were taken in lorries during night hours and were dumped at Thennilai village in Karur district. Based on complaints from the public, inspection was done and officials found the waste dumped along the road. Hence, the unit was also sealed and closed permanently.
