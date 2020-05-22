Two test positive in Salem, one in Hosur

Two persons, who had recently travelled to Salem from Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19 disease here. The patients from Sooramangalam travelled to Salem in a truck from Maharashtra.
Health officials said they were admitted to the COVID-19 ward at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.
Special Correspondent adds from Hosur: A 52-year-old call taxi driver from Hosur had tested positive for COVID 19.
The man has been admitted to the Krishnagiri government hospital. The patient had dropped a customer from Bengaluru to Chennai between May 11 and 13. He had developed symptoms on May 20, when his swab was collected.
According to the Deputy Director of Health V. Govindan, the patient was healthy.
