Two test positive in Namakkal

Two positive cases were reported in Namakkal on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients from Namakkal to 61.
On Tuesday, a 30-year-old man from Kalappanaikenpatti, a contact of a previous case, and a 31-year-old man from Kuppampalayam tested positive for COVID-19.
Discharged
Till date, 49 patients, who were undergoing treatment at Karur Government Medical College Hospital, have been discharged.
As on Tuesday, 29 persons are in government quarantine facilities and 729 in home quarantine.
