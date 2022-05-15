Coimbatore

Two test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease and the district had 21 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.2 % on Saturday when one new case was reported.

Tiruppur district did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.


